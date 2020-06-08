As the country goes for unlocking mode after more than two months being in lockdown, the North-East state of Mizoram goes for another 15-day complete lockdown on Monday.

“A consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga decides to impose 2-week total lockdown in the state from June 9, 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown guidelines will be notified shortly,” the Mizoram government said.

The quarantine period in the state has also been increased to 21 days from the current 14 days with immediate effect.

Consultative meeting chaired by CM decides to impose 2 weeks total lockdown of the state w.e.f 00:00 hours of 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown Guidelines will be notified shortly pic.twitter.com/Xe8OMCSx9s — DIPRMizoram (@dipr_mizoram) June 8, 2020

Since last few days, there has been a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus in the north-east states due to the return of migrant workers.

There are 42 cases of coronavirus reported in Mizoram out of which 41 are still active.

Eight people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Sunday, an official of the Health department told news agency Press Trust of India.

Out of these cases, five are females and three males.

As per the reports, all the patients are aged between 21 and 30 and are returned from Delhi. They have been placed under quarantine since they arrived.

The overall cases in India have spiked over 2.5 lakh amid which the government has announced to unlock the nation in phases. The move was criticized by many.

In Delhi, a meeting has been called to check if the city has gone in community transmission mode.

According to the Home Ministry’s guidelines, the shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship to open gradually following the nationwide lockdown.

Since last few days, India has been witnessing over 8,000 cases daily. However, the government has maintained that the recovery rate is 48 per cent.