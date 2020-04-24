The Ministry of AYUSH has announced a mechanism to support short-term research projects for evaluating the impact of AYUSH interventions or medicines in the prophylaxis and clinical management of COVID-19, the government said on Friday.

Government has invited hospitals and institutions in the management of COVID-19 cases in this scheme which falls under extramural research category.

As per the press note released by AYUSH, the proposals should be related to evaluating the role and impact of AYUSH interventions/medicines in the prophylaxis and clinical management of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease.

Project proposals of a maximum of six months duration with Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) clearance will be considered for support up to Rs 10 lakhs to meet the expenditure on engaging AYUSH clinicians, technical manpower, laboratory investigations and related contingencies, it added.

It said that those interested can apply through email before May 1.