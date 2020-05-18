Another North-East state Meghalaya became Covid-19 free after its lone corona patient, a woman, recovered from the deadly disease, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday.

It became the fifth state out of the eight northeastern states to become coronavirus free.

With Sikkim and Nagaland have not reported any cases, two other northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram – currently have no active cases as two patients, one in each state, have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals.

However, Covid-19 cases are on surge in other three north-east states namely Tripura, Assam and Manipur.

As of now, Tripura leads with 167 cases followed by Assam with 104 cases and Manipur with seven cases.

“Second re-test of the lone active case (positive patient) was done again, and the test has come out negative. The patient can be declared as recovered,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a tweet.

According to the state’s health officials, the woman had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 13.

Meghalaya recorded a total of 13 cases out of which, one person, a veteran doctor, died.

Founder of the private Bethany Hospital in Shillong, the 69-year-old doctor, had tested positive for the coronavirus three days before his death on April 15.

He had no travel history but his son-in-law, who is an Air India pilot, had been to Covid-19 infected countries and had returned home on March 22.

Most of the positive cases in Meghalaya are either family members or private hospital’s staff.