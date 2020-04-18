Veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Saturday condemned the attack on medical staff in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

Taking it to Twitter, Akhtar called the attackers ‘ignorant’ and said it is a matter of great shame.

“I can’t imagine how ignorant one has to be to attack those who are at the risk of their own lives are out there to save other lives What has happened in Moradabad is a matter of great shame I request the educated people of that city to somehow contact and educate such ignorants,” he said in his tweet.

The incident is of Wednesday when a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient to a quarantine facility.

As per the reports, when the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones in which three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist have been injured.

The ambulance was also vandalized in the attack.

There are around 850 cases of coronavirus reported in Uttar Pradesh with 14 deaths.