In Jharkhand’s Gumla district, Maoist guerrillas on Monday set on fire four vehicles used in road construction work, police said.

According to police, the guerrillas, numbering 10 to 12 and carrying weapons, raided a camp office of the road construction company situated in Maoist-infested Lawkhamaan toli of Gumla district early on Monday. They poured petrol on the four vehicles parked there and set them on fire.

The denial of levy is said to be the reason for the arson.

At the spot of the incidence, the police reached after six hours.

In Jharkhand, maoists on regular basis target road and bridge construction firms in the state and torch vehicles involved in the work. Around 50 to 60 vehicles are torched every year in the state.