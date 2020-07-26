While India on Sunday recorded close to 49,000 (48,661) cases, in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 13.85 lakh cases with 675 fatalities in just one hour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ cautioned people that the threat of Coronavirus is not yet over. He said that before removing masks in public, Indians should think of frontline health workers who have been working diligently since March.

“The threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant, ” PM Modi said while addressing the nation through the 67th edition of the monthly radio show.

“This year, August 15 celebrations too will be in very different circumstances – in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said while urging youth to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic on this coming Independence Day. “I urge people that on this 15th August to take resolve to get freedom from Coronavirus,” he said.

“Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi reiterated that wearing a mask may be uncomfortable, but is it crucial to defeat the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also said that staying vigilant is extremely important to face the pandemic. He also cited efforts by sarpanchs in fighting this health crisis.

“During COVID-19 pandemic, a sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu Balbir Kaur, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Similarly, Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight coronavirus and also create employment opportunities,” Modi said, while praising their efforts.

“Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than in most other nations. We are able to save the lives of lakhs of people. But, the threat of coronavirus is not over, as yet. It is spreading fast across many areas. We need to remain vigilant,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that the joy of celebrating festival increases when it helps expand the business of people in our society, in our neighbourhood and makes it a joyous festival for our neighbourhood as well.

“As Rakshabandhan approaches, people are linking it to ‘vocal and local’, and this was correct as it was a chance to support local businesses,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Health’s data, total number of cases in India reached 13,85,522 of which 32,063 people have lost their lives while 8,85,577 have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,67,882 so far.