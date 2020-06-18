Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, will also take charge of the Health Ministry in the absence of Satyendar Jain is hospitalised with coronavirus infection.

As a health minister, Sisodia will also be responsible for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus in the national capital.

Satyendar Jain who is currently quarantined because of the coronavirus will serve as a minister without portfolio in the national capital.

“Without taking care of your health, you were engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a message for Jain.

Satyendar Jain was admitted to a hospital after suffering from high fever. He has had the corona test twice so far. The second report on Wednesday evening showed him corona positive.

As of now, four MLAs of ruling Aam Aadmi Party have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the corona report of Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji, also came positive. Although Atishi is at her home with mild symptoms. Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand have also tested corona positive.

Few days ago, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also gone for the test after having fever. His test reports came out to be negative for coronavirus.