Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh on Sunday said he was tested positive for coronavirus. Singh informed about the crisis through a tweet.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested,” the BJP leader tweeted.

The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official told news agency PTI.

India has recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the country’s Covid-19 tally to 88.14 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 88,14,579 with 4,79,216 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 5.44 per cent of the total caseload.This is the seventh day in a row that the daily caseload has stayed below 50,000.

The health ministry on Sunday said that there has been a continuous decline in average daily cases for the last five weeks. It also shared a graph which showed the daily new cases from October 3 to November 13.

In the last 24 hours, 42,156 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 82,05,728 with a recovery rate of 93.09 per cent.