Suffering from cough and cold, a man in Uttar Pradesh went in fear of coronavirus committed suicide by hanging himself, police said.

The 35-year-old, Rajendra, was a native of Jamalpur village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the brother-in-law of the deceased, Rajendra, the latter had isolated himself in a room after some villagers suspected that he was suffering from Coronavirus.

“Maybe, he committed suicide due to this. The matter is being probed,” a police official said.

However, Chief Medical Officer, Santosh Kumar on the incident said the man never visited any government hospital for treatment.

The deceased was working as a mason in Delhi. He returned from the national capital in mid-March and was suffering from cough, cold and fever since then.

The toll of positive cases in India has crossed the 4000 mark with 109 deaths reported due to the deadly coronavirus even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement for 21-day lockdown to contain the virus.