West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced health insurance with up to Rs 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists on Sunday to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

“Our government in West Bengal has announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists,” she said in a tweet.

She also praised the journalists for their contribution to society.

“Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our govt in #Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists,” she said.

Our Govt in #Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists #PressFreedomDay 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 3, 2020

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993. As May 3 is celebrated as the Declaration of Windhoek — a statement of free press principles as put together by newspaper journalists in Africa during a UNESCO seminar on “Promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Press” in Windhoek, Namibia in 1991.