Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said that he tested negative for the deadly coronavirus.

“I am perfectly alright and not in isolation now. I underwent relevant tests, the results of which came out to be negative. There are no symptoms of Covid-19 either,” assured Koshyari.

I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came negative. There are no symptoms of #COVID19 either. — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) July 12, 2020

However, the Governor said that considering the Covid situation elsewhere, he continued to discharge all his official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks.

“Reports appearing in a section of the media regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty,” said Koshyari.

According to the reports, 16 members of Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on Saturday.

The governor was in proximity with those members.