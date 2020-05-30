Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to extend the lockdown till June 15 due to coronavirus.

“We will be extending the lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19,” Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

According to reports, the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, which is set to over on May 31, maybe extended with some relaxations.

Yesterday, in order to decide the fate of the lockdown, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the states Chief Ministers. After this meeting, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is understood that majority of the chief ministers wanted the lockdown to continue in some form but also favoured opening up of the economic activities and gradual return of the normal life”, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the meeting with Home Minister said that the lockdown may be extended for another 15 days.

He further said that Goa would pitch for the resumption of restaurants, hotels, malls and gyms with the implementation of social distancing norms.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a different tone and announced that all places of worship in the state will open from June 1.

As per her announcement, not more than 10 people will be allowed to enter the religious place and congregations or functions will not be allowed.

The tea and jute industry will also open from June 8 with 100 per cent workers, Mamata Banerjee said. All government and private offices will open with full strength in the state.

India saw its biggest spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths on Saturday as 7,964 new infections and 265 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

With the latest jump, the total number of cases in the country has climbed to 1,73,763 with 4,971 succumbing to the deadly infection.