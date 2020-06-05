In view of the Coronavirus outbreak and the current lockdown to curb its spread, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday restricted the entry of the personal staff or private assistants of the Members of Parliament (MPs) during the upcoming monsoon session.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, which is the nodal authority of the Parliament complex, in a release said, “In view of prevailing pandemic situation due to Covid-19 and to ensure the safety and security of Members, the entry of PAs of Members needs to be restricted.”

‘The presence of over 800 personal assistants (PAs) of members of Parliament (MPs), when the House will be in session, will make the situation vulnerable,’ said Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava in the order.

“In compliance of the social distancing norms, it is decided to restrict the entry of PAs of Members inside the Parliament House till further orders,” the release said.

According to IANS sources, the Central Hall of Parliament is likely to host proceedings of Lok Sabha, with members maintaining social distancing norms and the lower house’s chamber may host Rajya Sabha for the monsoon session as both houses’ presiding officers – Vice President M. Venkiah Naidu and Speaker Om Birla – held a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has also restricted the entry of retired officers, personal guests and visitors of officers below the joint-secretary level.

The measures were taken after more than four officers posted at Parliament tested positive for COVID-19 after it resumed operations on May 3.

Two floors of the Parliament Annexe building were sealed and re-opened after the entire complex was sanitised.