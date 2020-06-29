Congress leader in Uttarakhand, Suryakant Dhasmana on Monday gave a shocking statement regarding coronavirus by linking the deadly virus to Hindu god Lord Krishna.

Dhasmana said that it was lord Krishna who gave the virus to the country.

His statement came during a show on a TV channel.

The Congress leader said that both the Krishna and Corona begins with the sound ‘K’ hence, the virus has been sent by the Lord himself.

Dhasmana’s statement has triggered a massive outrage against him on Twitter.

The cases of coronavirus in India has crossed the half-million mark and many states including Maharashtra have resorted to lockdown again to contain the virus.