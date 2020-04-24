As the country is under lockdown since the past one one month to arrest the spread of Cornavirus, and most establishments downing their shutters, many have lost access to essentials, including hygiene products. In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal however, a non-profit organisation run by students has come to the rescue of underprivileged women in the slums of the state capital by providing them sanitary napkins in these unprecedented times.

Manasa, a city-based organisation distributed at least 3,000 sanitary napkins in slum colonies across the city to help women who could not buy these monthly hygiene products during the lockdown.

“Our group, which primarily consists of students, raised money for poor women. We pooled in Rs 16,000 to buy sanitary napkins,” founder of the organisation Janvi Tiwari said.

The 21-year-old got in touch with different agencies and NGOs that were involved in distributing essentials in ghettoes and got them to give away sanitary pads as well.

“I realised that women living in slums would find it difficult to purchase sanitary products during the lockdown. I didn’t want them to use unhygienic cloth strips that can cause infections,” said Tiwari, who is pursuing a degree in psychology.

The supply of sanitary pads to the city has dwindled due the lockdown in place and they were trying to access more sanitary napkins for distribution, according to Tiwari, who has been working on the issue of menstrual health for the last two years.

Madhya Pradesh has reported to have 1699 positive cases of coronavirus with the death toll reaching 83 so far, according to Ministry of Health data.

The Centre on March 30, expanded its list of essential items to include sanitary pads and other hygiene products such as diapers, soaps and detergents etc, so that it’s production could not get affected, which was earlier not getting produced as it was not included in the earlier list.