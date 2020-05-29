A day after the conversation between Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of other states, the CM of Goa, Pramod Sawant on Friday said the lockdown may be extended for another 15 days.

“I had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah ji yesterday. It appears that the lockdown in the current state, may continue for 15 more days,” Sawant said.

His remarks came while speaking to the reporters in Panaji during an event of the Tourism Ministry.

He further said that Goa would pitch for the resumption of restaurants, hotels, malls and gyms with the implementation of social distancing norms.

The chief minister said that there was a demand in Goa for the resumption of restaurants, malls, gyms and hotels and added that the state government would request the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to restart the activities with proper social distancing norms in place.

“Most activities have started in Goa except for restaurants, hotels, malls, gyms. We believe that at least restaurants, malls and gyms should be started with social distancing norms. We will be formally informing the MHA. The (MHA) guidelines may come by tomorrow,” Sawant said.

As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases out of which 38 are cured and discharged.