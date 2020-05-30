The government on Saturday has announced to extend the nationwide lockdown, with relaxations, till June 30.

In containment zones till June 30, only essential activities will be allowed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Government issues new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

Exits and entry will be strictly controlled and there will be intensive contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in these areas, the centre said.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states.

However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it would give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed, MHA said.

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities,” said MHA.

According to the guidelines in phase I, religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020.

Further, in phase II, Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UT.

In phase III, dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

The government emphasized on the use of Aarogya Setu app.

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes, the guidelines said.