Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday attacked Narendra Modi for the plight the country is currently facing due to the second wave of COVID-19. He said that like ‘vaccines oxygen and medicines’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also ‘missing’.

“Like vaccine, oxygen and medicines, the Prime Minister is also missing. What is left is Central Vista, Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medicines and photographs of the Prime Minister here and there,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the Centre repeatedly for the collapse of the country’s health infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over its mega push for positivity to fend off criticism nationally and internationally as “burying one’s head in the sand” and a betrayal of citizens.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “The false assurance of ‘positive thinking’ is a joke on those families and health workers who have lost their loved ones and are suffering a crisis of oxygen, hospitals and medicines. Burying one’s head in the sand is not positive – it is a betrayal of our citizens.”

He also attached a news report in Hindi with the tweet.

The remarks came amid reports of a new strategy of the government, the ruling BJP, and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to fight massive national and international criticism of the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the Covid second wave.

India recorded 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,37,03,665, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,10,525.

With 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,58,317.