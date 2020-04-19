Prime Minister Narendra Modi took LinkedIn – a social networking site for professionals in various fields – to share a motivational message for the people on Sunday.

Life in the era of COVID-19, PM’s ‘pep talk’ with over LinkedIn was targeted for professionals who are working from home due to the lockdown.

PM shared the post over Twitter as well saying, “As the world battles COVID-19, India’s energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future. Shared a few thoughts on @LinkedIn which would interest youngsters and professionals.”

As the world battles COVID-19, India’s energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future. Shared a few thoughts on @LinkedIn, which would interest youngsters and professionals. https://t.co/ZjjVSbMJ6b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

“It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions,” PM Modi wrote on LinkedIn.

“Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history. I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing,” he said.

It was with reference to his video call with state Chief Ministers that was done in order to discuss the scope of extending the nationwide lockdown.

“One is seeing the ways through which people are continuing their work in these times. There are a few creative videos by our film stars conveying a relevant message of staying home. Our singers did an online concert. Chess players played chess digitally and through that contributed to the fight against COVID-19. Quite innovative,” PM Modi said.

“The work place is getting Digital First. And, why not? After all, the most transformational impact of Technology often happens in the lives of the poor. It is a technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures,” he added.

The post could be considered as a morale-booster for those who are working from home from almost a month since the lockdown.

The second phase of lockdown which was imposed on April 14 till May 3 is going to witness some partial relaxations including permission of work in some sectors.

Meanwhile, India has recorded over 15000 positive cases of coronavirus with 519 deaths.