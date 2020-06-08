Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to reserve the Delhi government’s as well as private hospitals for the residents.

Lt Governor said that everyone will be treated in Delhi. In an order he stated that treatment “should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday informed that for now Delhi hospitals will be available only for the residents of the city, while Central hospitals will remain open for all.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain defended the decision by saying, “Given the cases, hospitals are needed for Delhiites. Neighboring states say they have less cases so it shouldn’t be issue.”

“For now, we have decided that the 10,000 beds under the Delhi government will be kept for city’s residents. The beds under the Central government can be used by all. Private hospitals covering special treatment will be opened to all,” Kejriwal had said.

Not only the Congress but the BJP also slammed Kejriwal.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, “Person born in Haryana living in Ghaziabad and not the citizen of Delhi can rule but people from outside Delhi can’t even get treatment. This Chaupat Raja Kejriwal Bin Tughlak will push Delhi into darkness.”