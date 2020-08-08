Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra – an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission in the national capital.

The centre was inaugurated at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat.

During his address to the nation at the launch event, PM lauded the people of India for making swachhata a ‘jan andolan’ and urged them to continue to do so in the future.

He reiterated the importance of swachhata in our daily lives, especially during our fight against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister also launched ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’, a special week-long campaign for swachhata in the run-up to Independence Day, during which each day till 15th August will have special swachhata initiatives in urban and rural India to re-enforce the jan andolan for swachhata.

PM Modi briefly visited the RSK souvenir centre. He then interacted with 36 school students from Delhi, representing all States and Union Territories of India at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols.

The children shared with the Prime Minister their experiences with swachhata activities at home and at school, and their impressions of the RSK. One of them also asked the Prime Minister what his favourite part of the RSK was, to which the Prime Minister replied that he most enjoyed the portion dedicated to the inspiration of the SBM, Mahatma Gandhi.

He took a tour of the three distinct sections of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. He first experienced a unique 360° audio visual immersive show in Hall 1 which provides an overview of the Swachh Bharat journey. He then moved to Hall 2 which contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more on the SBM.

PM Modi also saw the installations in the lawn adjacent to RSK which showcase three exhibits which are synonymous with the SBM – Mahatma Gandhi leading people to the Swachhata pledge, Rani Mistris of rural Jharkhand and children swachhagrahis who call themselves Vaanar Sena.

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will be open to the public from 9th August from 8 AM to 5 PM, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines for social distancing and hygiene. As the number of people who may visit the RSK at a given point in time will have to be limited, no tours will be organized for students in the short term. However, virtual tours of the RSK will also be organized till such time as physical tours are possible. The first such virtual tour will be organized on 13th August with Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. For ticket bookings and more information on the RSK, one may log on to rsk.ddws.gov.in