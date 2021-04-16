At least 30 sadhus tested positive for coronavirus in the mega Kumbh Mela at Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

This includes the likes of Mahant Narendra Giri, the leader of the All India Akhada Parishad, who has been admitted to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Rishikesh. Another well-known sadhu Swami Kapil Dev from Madhya Pradesh, died while being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Dehradun.

“Till now, 30 sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are not in any specific akhada. There are cases in almost all the akhadas, including Niranjini, Juna and others,” Haridwar Chief Medical Officer SK Jha said.

Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, on Thursday decided to opt-out of the event because of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state.

“In view of the deteriorating situation due to COVID-19, Kumbh Mela has concluded for us… main ‘shahi snan’ (‘royal bath’) is over for us and many from our akhada are showing symptoms of coronavirus,” ANI quoted Ravindra Puri, the Niranjani Akhada’s Secretary as saying.

According to latest reports, at least 1,700 pilgrims from across the country tested positive after participating in the Kumbh Mela between April 10-14 in the northern hill state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid cases since the outbreak of the pandemic with 2,220 people testing positive.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to Covid.

In normal circumstances, the event which comes once in 12 years, is held for nearly four months from mid-January to April.

