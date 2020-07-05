The Kerala government on Sunday has made it mandatory to follow the rules for coronavirus pandemic for one year which includes wearing masks or face covers in public and social distancing.

The rules include the wearing of masks at workplaces and to follow six feet social distancing everywhere.

An amount of Rs 10,000 will be fined for not wearing masks in public places.

Weddings are allowed with 50 people only while the funerals with 20.

In shops and all other commercial establishments, the maximum number of people or customers allowed at a time shall not exceed 20, the government said.

Also, no manner of social gatherings, get-togethers, processions, dharnas, congregations or demonstration can be conducted without written permission from authorities. Such gatherings should not exceed 10 people.

As per the rules, spitting in public, roads or pavements will be strictly banned.

For inter-state movement, passes will not be required, however, the passengers will need to register at Jagratha e-platform.

According to the Ministry of Health, Kerala has reported 5,204 cases out of which 2,131 are active ones. There were 25 deaths reported in the state due to the virus.