Karnataka has suspended the incoming transport from all the neighbouring five states in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

Earlier, the state had restricted the transport from four states.

This time, no flights, trains or other vehicles will be allowed to come to the state from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“People from the five states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — will not be allowed into Karnataka,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy told the media in Kannada.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting during the day.

The ban will be in place for 8-10 days after which it would be reviewed, he said.

On May 18, Karnataka had announced ban on entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“All shops will be allowed to open, all trains running within the state will be allowed,” CM Yediyurappa had said.

“Road state transport corporation buses in state and private buses will run. Strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas,” he added while announcing the relaxations for the state.

He had further announced that the Sundays will be marked as a total lockdown in the state.

The state had banned entry of international and domestic passengers from four states namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Karnataka’s order came after the Centre said that movement of passengers will be allowed only with mutual consent of states.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 75 new cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases of coronavirus has reached 2,493 in the state.