The Karnataka government announced lockdown again in the virus-hit clusters in Bengaluru to reduce their caseload, an official said on Monday.

“As many people are not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance, lockdown has been reimposed in Covid clusters to check the rising cases,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar told reporters after a review meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

“As the cases have been increasing in the city at an alarming rate in the recent days, Yediyurappa directed the civic authority to strictly enforce the lockdown,” he added.

As per the reports, of the earlier 286 containment zones across the city, 238 are active. A total of 40 returned to normal and 8 extended.

The lockdown has been re-imposed in KR Market, Kalasipalya, Siddapura and VV Puram clusters where the virus cases had been rising.

“The adjoining areas of the clusters have also been sealed to check the virus spread,” said Kumar.

“Covid-19 should be contained without affecting economic activities in the city, which were resumed on June 8,” the Chief Minister told the officials at the meeting.

“Rates will soon be fixed for the treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals. Fever clinics will be set up in all the 198 civic wards in the city,” said Kumar.

Yediyurappa also directed the civic body to maintain hygiene and provide basic amenities to those quarantined in welfare hostels and state-run institutions.

“The Covid war room will have real-time information on availability of beds in all the designated hospitals in the city and facilitate the infected to avail treatment without delay,” added Kumar.

Booth-level officers and volunteers have been directed to trace contacts and monitor the quarantined patients.

With 196 patients testing positive across the city, the number of Covid-infected shot up to 1,292 on Sunday.

