Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was admitted in the hospital last week after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Taking it to Twitter, CM said, “Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon.”

“The chief minister has been under treatment since his admission to Manipal Hospitals. At present, his vital parameters are stable. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts,” news agency PTI had quoted Hospital Director Dr Manish Rai as saying on Saturday.

The 77-year-old BJP leader had tested positive of the virus last week and requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.