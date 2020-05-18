Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday allowed ease in lockdown and said total lockdown will be imposed in the state on Sundays only.

“All shops will be allowed to open, all trains running within the state will be allowed,” Yediyurappa said.

“Road state transport corporation buses in state and private buses will run. Strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas,” he said.

“Sundays will be total lockdown across the state. The home quarantine will be strengthened,” he added.

Public transport services like autos and taxis to resume services in the state except in containment zones.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has banned entry of international and domestic passengers from four states namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

All MHA guidelines will be followed which means gyms, golf courses to remain shut. Parks in the state to be open from 7 am to 9 am in the morning and 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

“People from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerela won’t be allowed inside Karnataka, while people coming from other states will have to undergo compulsory quarantine,” DCM Ashwath Narayan was quoted as saying by News 18.

Karnataka has so far reported over 1,100 coronavirus patients and more than 30 deaths linked to COVID-19.