BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Super Specialty hospital in Delhi’s Saket after they complained of Covid-19 symptoms on Tuesday.

As per the reports, both Scindia and his mother have reported being Covid positive.

They had complained of sore throat and fever after which they went to the hospital to get the treatment yesterday.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had complained of complications and is admitted to a hospital in the national capital. He has been tested of the coronavirus and the reports are yet to come.

On Monday, it was revealed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed fever and had been displaying symptoms of cough and sore throat since Sunday afternoon.

Following this, Kejriwal kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus.

Soon after Kejriwal, 51, complained of fever, all his meetings were reportedly cancelled since Sunday afternoon.