In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not only the health workers and doctors who are taking the lead, but the ambulance drivers, who are always on the move to attend medical emergencies, are also at the forefront of the battle.

Srinagar-based ambulance driver Jameel Ahmad has moved most of the Covid-19 bodies from hospitals to burial grounds since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“So far I have moved close to 90 Covid bodies, including three CRPF jawans,” Ahmad told IANS.

Ahmad also doubles up his efforts by helping to perform the last rites of Covid victims when needed. His courage, compassion and sense of service have been widely acclaimed.

“It is my duty to take part in the funeral prayers of the deceased at the burial grounds and to ensure that the final rites are performed properly,” he said.

Ahmad added that he has to remain careful to ensure that he does not catch the infection and become a spreader of the dreaded disease.

“I try and follow all the social distancing protocols,” he said.

The efforts of Ahmad have won him appreciation from different quarters. He was recently felicitated by the J&K government for his selfless service.

“My efforts were appreciated and I was given a shawl and a certificate,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a surge in the number Covid-19 cases in recent times. Till Sunday, over 17,000 people were infected of which 312 people have died.

In the last three decades of militancy in Kashmir, ambulances have played an important role in keeping the hospitals running under challenging circumstances.

Clearly, the efforts of the ambulance staff like Ahmad are carrying forward that legacy.