A high-level team from Israel arrived here in the early hours of today by a special flight to coordinate with India’s chief scientists and DRDO to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

The flight also brought breakthrough emerging Israeli technologies for combating COVID-19, which have been donated by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the private sector meant to bolster India’s response to the virus outbreak. The plane cargo also includes mechanical ventilators, which were brought with special permission by the Government of Israel for export to India.

The team, consisting of the research and development team of Israel’s Defence Ministry, would kick-start an unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperative operation between India and Israel, a press release from the Israel Embassy in New Delhi said. By merging the Israeli technology with Indian development and production capabilities, the two countries aim to allow a swift resumption of normal life alongside the virus.

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka, who also arrived back on board the special flight, said, “I am very happy to return to India at the head of this important Ministry of Defence delegation which is here to work with India on rapid COVID-19 testing, and on a plane loaded with advanced Israeli technologies for COVID-19 relief, and ventilators for COVID-19 treatment granted with special authorisation by the Israel government. India and Israel are working together to find solutions for this global pandemic and will share our successful outcomes with the world.”

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus.

”Pleasure to hear from FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi of Israel. The India-Israel partnership is currently focused on combating the COVID challenge. Even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward,” Jaishankar tweeted later.