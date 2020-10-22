With a spike of 55,839 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 77 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 77,06,946, with 7,15,812 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 9.29 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below eight lakh for the past few days in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 79,415 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 68,74,518. The recovery rate now stands at 89.20 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 702 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,16,616 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.51 per cent.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 8,142 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,17,658 cases and 42,633 fatalities.

Kerala has reported 8,369 and Karnataka has reported 5,872 in the last 24 hours taking the states coronavirus case tally to 3.61 lakh and 7.82 lakh respectively.

West Bengal has reported 4,069 new cases taking its toll to 3,33,126 cases and 6,244 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 3,686 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,40,436 cases and 6,128 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 14,69,984 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 9,86,70,363.