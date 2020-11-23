India has recorded 44,059 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s Covid-19 caseload to over 91 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 91,39,865 with 4,43,486 active Covid-19 cases which is 4.85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 41,024 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 85,62,641 with a recovery rate of 93.68 per cent.

The country has recorded 511 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,33,738 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.46 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra and West Bengal continued to report the highest number of daily cases. However many other states including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar, Pradesh Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, which have seen a spike in the number of daily cases, the Centre has rushed a teams of experts to tackle the spread of the disease in winter.

The national capital has reported 6,746 fresh infections in the last 24 hours taking Delhi’s total Covod-19 caseload to 5,29,836 and 8,391 fatalities.

For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry said on Sunday.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 5,753 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,80,208 cases and 46,623 fatalities.

Some states have also imposed night curfews and rescheduled the reopening of schools in order to tackle the spread of Covid-19. In Gujarat, night curfew has been imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Rajasthan has imposed curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara and Madhya Pradesh has imposed it from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha and Ratlam.

India has conducted a total of 8,49,596 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 13,25,82,730.