India has recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the country’s Covid-19 tally to 88.14 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 88,14,579 with 4,79,216 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 5.44 per cent of the total caseload.This is the seventh day in a row that the daily caseload has stayed below 50,000.

The health ministry on Sunday said that there has been a continuous decline in average daily cases for the last five weeks. It also shared a graph which showed the daily new cases from October 3 to November 13.

In the last 24 hours, 42,156 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 82,05,728 with a recovery rate of 93.09 per cent.

The country has recorded 447 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,29,635 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.47 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for more than half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 4,237 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,44,698 cases and 45,914 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 7340 taking the state’s tally to 4,82,170 and 7,519 fatalities.

Kerala has reported 6,357 new Covid-19 cases taking the caseload to over 5.20 lakh and West Bengal has reported 3,823 fresh Covid-19 cases to 4.28 lakh.

India has conducted a total of 8,05,589 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 12,48,36,819.