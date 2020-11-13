India has recorded 44,879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the country’s Covid-19 tally to 87 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 87,28,795 with 4,84,547 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload.

Over the last few days, Delhi has reported a record daily spike in its Covid-19 cases. The national capital has reported 104 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is the highest fatalities reported due to the highly contagious Covid-19 virus in one day.

Delhi has reported a spike of 7,053 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its tally to 4,67,028 and 7,332 fatalities.

The third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is worse than the first two instances of a major spike in coronavirus cases in June and September said Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 49,079 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 81,15,580 with a recovery rate of 92.97 per cent.

The country has recorded 547 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,28,668 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.47 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for more than half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 4,496 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,36,329 cases and 45,682 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,39,230 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 12,31,01,739.