With a spike of 78,365 coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 69 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally now stands at 69,06,161 with 8,93,592 active Covid-19 cases. The active coronavirus cases constitute around 12.94 per cent of the total cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 78,365 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 59,06,069. The recovery rate now stands at 85.52 per cent. The coronavirus recoveries have exceeded the number of new cases reported for three consecutive weeks now, Ministry of Health tweeted.

India which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world has recorded 964 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,06,490 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.54 per cent.

Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh remain the worst affected states in the country. Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 13,395 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 14,93,884 cases and 39,430 fatalities.

West Bengal has reported its highest singled spike of 3,526 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total case load to 2,84,030 and

Delhi has reported 2,726 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,00,833 cases and 5,653 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,68,705 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 8,46,34,680.