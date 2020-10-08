With a spike of 78,524 coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 68 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus tally case tally now stands at 68,35,655, with 9,02,425 active Covid-19 cases. The active Covid-19 cases constitute around 13.20 per cent of the total coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 83,011 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 58,27,704. The recovery rate now stands at 85.25 per cent and it has remained above 80 per cent for more than two weeks now.

India which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world has recorded 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,05,526 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.55 per cent.

Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh remain the worst affected states in the country. Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 14,578 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 14,80,489 cases and 39,072 fatalities.

Maharastra has reported 335 fatalities in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi has reported 2,871 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,98,107 cases and 5,616 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,94,321 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 8,34,65,975.