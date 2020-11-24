With a surge of 37,975 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 caseload nears the 92 lakh mark according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 91,77,840 with 4,38,667 active Covid-19 cases which is 4.78 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. This is the 17th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in the last 24 hours. India recorded 13 per cent fewer coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, government data shows.

In the last 24 hours, 42,314 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 86,04,955 with a recovery rate of 93.76 per cent.

The country has recorded 480 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,34,218 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.46 per cent.

Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala and Rajasthan continued to report the highest daily infections, accounting for 50 per cent of all cases in the country.

Delhi, in the last 24 hours, reports 121 deaths, the highest Covid deaths pushing the fatalities to 8,512. The national capital has reported 4,454 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the its tally to 5,34,317 coronavirus cases. This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a surge of 4,153 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 17,84,361 cases and 46,653 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,99,545 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 13,36,82,275.