India on Thursday has reported 47,905 new coronavirus cases which has pushed the country’s Covid-19 tally to 86.83 lakh according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 86,83,916, with 4,89,294 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 5.63 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 52,718 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 80,66,501. The recovery rate now stands at 92.89 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 550 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,28,121 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.48 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Delhi recorded its highest daily spike with 8,593 new cases in 24 hours, crossing the 8,000-mark for the first time. The total number of cases in Delhi stands at 4,59,975 and 7,228 fatalities.

Kerala recorded 7,007 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 5,02,719 cases.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 4,907 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to17,31,833 cases and 45,560 fatalities

India has conducted a total of 11,93,358 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 12,19,62,509.