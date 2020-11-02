With a spike of 45,231 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 82 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 82,29,313 with 5,61,908 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 6.83 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 53,285 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 75,44,798. The recovery rate now stands at 91.68 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 496 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,22,607 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.49 per cent.

Kerala, Maharashtra,Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 5,369 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,83,775 cases and 44,024 fatalities.

Kerala continued to report the highest one-day cases in the country with 7,025 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,40,130 cases.

Delhi has reported 5,664 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,92,370 cases and 6,562 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 8,55,800 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 11,07,43,103.