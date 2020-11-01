With a spike of 46,963 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 81.84 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 81,84,082 with 5,70,458 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 6.97 per cent of the total caseload. The country has been receding less than 50,000 cases for the past few days and active cases is below the six lakh mark.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 58,684 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 74,91,513. The recovery rate now stands at 91.54 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 470 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,22,111 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.49 per cent.

Kerala, Maharashtra,Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 5,548 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,78,406 cases and 43,911 fatalities.

Kerala continued to report the highest one-day cases in the country with 7,983 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,33,105 cases,

Delhi saw its highest daily infections for the second straight day, has reported 5,062 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,706 cases and 6,511 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,91,239 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,98,87,303.