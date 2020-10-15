With a spike of 67,708 coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 73 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus tally case tally now stands at 73,07,097 with 8,12,390 active Covid-19 cases. The active Covid-19 cases constitute around 11.12 per cent of the total coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 81,514 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 63,83,441. The recovery rate now stands at 87.36 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 680 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,11,266 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.52 per cent. India has recorded the lowest COVID-19 deaths in a single day, data by Ministry of Health showed.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states in the country. These states account for nearly 50 per cent of the country’s new coronavirus cases.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 10,552 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 15,54,389 cases and 40,859fatalities.

West Benga, which has been reporting a spike in rate of daily infections in the country has recorded 3,677 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total case load to 3,05,697 and 5,808 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 3,324 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,17,548 cases and 5,898 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,45,015 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 9,00,90,122.