India has recorded 63,509 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s tally to over 72.39 lakh cases, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s total caseload of coronavirus now stands at 72,39,389, with 8,26,876 active Covid-19 cases. Active coronavirus cases have remained below 9 lakh for six days consecutively in the country.

With 74,632 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours,India’s total recoveries now stands at 63,01,927 with a recovery rate of 87.05 per cent. The Ministry of Health tweeted that India has the highest recoveries in the world.

India, which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 730 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,10,586 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.53 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that the country has one of the lowest cases and lowest deaths per million in the world.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh continue to remain the worst affected states with the highest coronavirus cases.Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 8,522 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 15,43,837 cases and 40,701 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 3036 new cases taking the state’s total to3,14,224 cases and 5,854fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,45,015 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 9,00,90,122.