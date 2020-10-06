With 61,267 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed 66.85 lakh cases, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus tally case tally now stands at 66,85,082, with 9,19,023 active Covid-19 cases. The country has had less than 10 lakh active cases for the past two weeks, according to Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 75,787 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 56,62,490. The recovery rate now stands at 84.70 per cent. and has remained above 80 per cent for two weeks now.

India which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world has recorded 903 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,03,569 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.55 per cent.

Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu andUttar Pradesh remain the worst affected states in the country. Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 10,244 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 14,53,653 cases and 38,347 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 1,947 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,92,560 cases and 5,225 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,89,403 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 8,10,71,797.