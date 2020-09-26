India’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 59 lakh mark as 85,362 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health.

With the fresh spike, India’s total coronavirus case load now stands at 59,03,932 out of which, 9,60,969 are active Covid-19 cases. The active cases constitute around 16.28 per cent of the total cases.

India which is the second worst affected nation by the Covid-19 pandemic has recorded 1,089 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths to 93,379. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.6 per cent.

In theist 24 hours, 93,420 patients have recovered from Covid-19 taking the country’s total Covid-19 recoveries to 48,49,584 with a recovery rate of 82.1 per cent. India is also recording more recoveries than the number of new coronavirus infections.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh remain the five worst affected states in the country that have also reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths. These states constitute around 51 per cent of the new coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra has reported 17,794 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total to 13,00,757 cases. Delhi has reported 3,827 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,64,450 cases.

India has conducted a total of 13,41,535 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 7,02,69,975.