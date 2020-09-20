India’s coronavirus case tally has crossed 54-lakh mark, with 92,605 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health on Sunday.

India, which remain the second-worst affected nation, has a total of 54,00,619 Covid-19 cases as of now.

For the second consecutive day, the country has recorded more recoveries than new cases of coronavirus cases. India has recorded 94,612 patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Ministry of Health.

With this, the country recorded 43,03,043 recoveries pushing the recovery rate to 79.68 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry data, India’s positivity rate is 7.67 per cent, and its fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

India also conducted a record 12,06,806 tests in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Out of the total 54,00,619 Covid-19 cases, 10,10,824 are active cases. India has reported 1,133 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 86,752. India’s mortality rate is at 1.61 per cent.

Amid the surge in the coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the coronavirus situation with the chief ministers of seven states badly hit by the pandemic on September 23 via video conferencing.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected over 30.6 million people globally. The United States of America continues to remain the worst affected country in the world with 69,67,403 cases.