With a spike of 90,123 new coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 case tally has crossed the 50 lakh mark, according to Union Home Ministry data on Wednesday morning.

The country has also recorded 1,290 fatalities in the past 24 hours which is the highest number of fatalities India has seen in a day. With this, the number of people that have died due to Covid-19 stands at 82,066.

Of the total 50,23,359 cases at present, India has 9,95,933 active cases and 39,42,360 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with a recovery rate of 78.52 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 83,000 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh continue to remain the five states that are worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost 48.8 per cent of the total active cases of Covid-19 are concentrated in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the Covid -19 pandemic with the state reporting more than 17,000 new cases taking the state’s total tally to 10,70,000 cases.

Delhi’s Covid-19 cases have crossed 2,25,000 mark after a fresh spike of 4,263 new cases reported the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has conducted a total of 11,16,842 tests, taking the total tally of Covid tests conducted to 5,94,29,115.