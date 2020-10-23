With a spike of 55,839 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 77.6 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 77,61,312 with 6,95,509 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 8.96 per cent of the total caseload. The active cases have further dipped by almost 20,000 and have remained below eight lakh for the past few days.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 73,979 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 69,48,497. The recovery rate now stands at 89.53 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 690 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,17,306 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.51 per cent.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 7,539 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,25,197 cases and 42,831 fatalities.

Kerala has reported 7,482 and Karnataka has reported 5,778 in the last 24 hours taking the states coronavirus case tally to 3.69 lakh and 7.88 lakh respectively.

Delhi has reported 3,882 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,44,318 cases and 6,163 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 14,42,722 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,01,13,085.