India has reported 22,890 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total caseload over 99.79 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s Covid-19 tally stood at 99,79,447 with 3,13,831 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases constitute 3.15 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours 31,087 patients have recovered from Covid-19, taking the country’s overall figure to 95,20,827 with a recovery rate of 95.40 per cent.

With 338 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking India’s total fatality to 1,44,789 and the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Maharastra remained the worst affected state with 18,84,773 cases. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were being reported by 10 states and union territory which includes Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi recorded 1,363 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday with over 90,000 tests conducted, the highest till date.

Maharastra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala constitute nearly 52 per cent of the total recovery in the country.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that Covid-19 cases in India are steadily coming down while the caseload of infection in many parts of the world is experiencing a second or even a third peak. He asserted that the government ‘recognised the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach.’

The country has a total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for Covid-19 till date, with 11,13,406 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.