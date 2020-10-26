With a spike of 45,148 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 79 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 79,09,959 with 6,53,717 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 8.26 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 59,105 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 71,37,228. The recovery rate now stands at 90.23 per cent.

“India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID-19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far,” the Ministry stated.

India, which remains the second-worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 480 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll now stands at 1,19,014 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.50 per cent.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost 56 per cent of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 6,059 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,45,020 cases and 43,264 fatalities.

Kerala and West Bengal have reported 6,843 and 4,127 cases in the last 24 hours respectively.

Delhi has reported4,136 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,56,656 cases and 6,258 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 9,39,309 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,34,62,778.