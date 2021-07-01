India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 33.57 crore on Thursday. A total of 33,57,16,019vaccine doses have been administered through 44,75,791 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

7,60,345 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since four continuous days.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s active caseload today stands at 5,23,257 today.

A net decline of 13,807 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.72% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

India recorded 48,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has increased to 96.97%.